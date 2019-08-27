|
Robert "Dutch" Reither, 61, of Salisbury Township, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, in his home.
He was the husband of Tracey L. (Beck) Reither. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of June (Fegley) Reither and the late Truman O. Reither.
Dutch was a truck driver for several companies. He was a 1975 graduate of Salisbury High School.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Truman S. Reither.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are sons, Patrick and his wife, Tiffany, Douglas and Zachary; siblings, Ronald Reither and his wife, Glenda, Diane Schaffer and her husband, Jeremiah, Beverly Seibert and her husband, Herbert; grandson, Atlas; granddaughter, Kacenya; in-laws, Thomas and Joan Beck; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
