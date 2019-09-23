|
Robert S. Bevan, known to some as Bob or even Bobby, drew his last breath on this earth Sept. 17, 2019. It was a peaceful passing in his home that he built in Sarasota, Fla., with his adored wife of 50 years, Jean Lucas Bevan. His daughter, Tregea Lucas Bevan, was by his side.
He was born in 1926, a son of Stanley Bevan and Blanche Tregea Bevan in the small town of Gilberton.
Bob lived a long, full and very accomplished life, earning an MBA from Wharton School of Finance, a law degree from Georgetown School of Law and a Tax Law Degree from NYU. We thank him for his service as an ensign in the Navy. When he retired from a long and successful legal career, he was the chief tax council for Texaco Inc.
After retirement, he and Jean became "snow birds," splitting their time between their home in a golf community in Florida and a condo on Lake Champlain in Vermont, close to daughter Tregea.
He enjoyed playing golf almost daily, swimming in his pool, taking "Jeanie Beanie" out to dinner or on a cruise to somewhere exotic.
After Jean's passing in 2002, Bob continued snow birding, visiting Tregea in Vermont to have lunch or take a drive to see fall foliage. Bob continued to be active, playing golf, shooting hoops at the Y and having a martini wherever he was.
From 2012 until his death, his health declined, requiring round-the-clock care from the very loving and dedicated caregivers, Marlene Vieira, John Miller, Karla Blythe and Andree Coquillon.
Tregea and son-in-law Esteban moved into his house in the final years to help with his care and give him goodnight kisses until the end.
He is survived by his daughter, Tregea Bevan, of East Montpelier, Vt.; son-in-law, Esteban Guevara; sister, Jane Bevan Jones, of Frackville; nieces and nephews, friends and extended family of caregivers who learned to love him over the years.
There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brief service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 N. Leigh Ave., Frackville. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, on Route 54, 108 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, where he will rest next to wife, Jean, and son, Robert S. Bevan Jr., In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any breast cancer organization.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2019