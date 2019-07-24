|
|
Robert T. Chuplis, 40, of Girardville, passed away from an unexpected accident Sunday in Girardville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2019