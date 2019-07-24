Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
570 276-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chuplis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Chuplis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Chuplis Obituary
Robert T. Chuplis, 40, of Girardville, passed away from an unexpected accident Sunday in Girardville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now