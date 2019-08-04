Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Robert T. Corby

Robert T. Corby Obituary
Robert T. Corby, 80, of Saint Clair, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, July 11, 1939, he was a son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Meyers) Corby.

He was the widower of Elizabeth J. (Kohler) Corby, who passed away in 2005.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert is preceded in death by two sons, Robert A. and David A. Corby.

He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven. He also belonged to Rainbow Hose Company No. 1, Schuylkill Haven.

Robert was formerly employed by H.L. Miller & Sons, Schuylkill Haven.

He is survived by son, Thomas R. Corby and wife, Maria, Saint Clair; daughter, Catherine E. Mabry, Schuylkill Haven; son, William C. Corby and wife, Heather, Schuylkill Haven; two daughters-in-law, Susan Corby, Cressona, and Donnarae Corby, Llewellyn. Robert is also survived by 11 grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Crystal, Amie, Christen, Lysha, Elizabeth and Jaxon Corby, Emily and Matthew Mabry, Sean Flail, Kayla Strauss and Kolton Vanderwall.

A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven. The date of a public graveside service, conducted by the Rev. Shawn VanDyke at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, will be announced in the near future. Robert's family requests donations in his memory to First United Church of Christ, 110 Route 61 S., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
