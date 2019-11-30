|
Robert T. Eye Jr., 71, of Frackville, passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.
Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Robert and Virginia Grady Eye.
Bobby worked as a police dispatcher for Capitol Police, Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania state police, Frackville barracks, until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and a former member of St. Joseph Church, Frackville and Girardville.
Bobby was a 1966 graduate of the former Ashland Area High School. He was a member of Frackville Elks Lodge No. 1533, Frackville Knights of Columbus Council 2580, Girardville, AOH Jack Kehoe Division No. 1, Retired State Police Association, National Rifle Association, Whipporwill Southend Field and Stream and Frackville Area Senior Citizens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sarah Ashley Eye, two brothers, Thomas and Kevin Eye.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, with whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage, Andrea Kaplafka Eye, of Frackville; his son, Timothy and his wife, Gina Eye, of Chicago, Ill.; his daughter, Tiffany and her husband, David Himic, of Schuylkill Haven; his sister, Lynda and her husband, Jerry Zendrosky, of Girardville; his grandson, Logan Andrew Himi; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Frackville, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik as the celebrant. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneral.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019