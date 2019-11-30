Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Eye Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Eye Jr. Obituary
Robert T. Eye Jr., 71, of Frackville, passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.

Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Robert and Virginia Grady Eye.

Bobby worked as a police dispatcher for Capitol Police, Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania state police, Frackville barracks, until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and a former member of St. Joseph Church, Frackville and Girardville.

Bobby was a 1966 graduate of the former Ashland Area High School. He was a member of Frackville Elks Lodge No. 1533, Frackville Knights of Columbus Council 2580, Girardville, AOH Jack Kehoe Division No. 1, Retired State Police Association, National Rifle Association, Whipporwill Southend Field and Stream and Frackville Area Senior Citizens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sarah Ashley Eye, two brothers, Thomas and Kevin Eye.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, with whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage, Andrea Kaplafka Eye, of Frackville; his son, Timothy and his wife, Gina Eye, of Chicago, Ill.; his daughter, Tiffany and her husband, David Himic, of Schuylkill Haven; his sister, Lynda and her husband, Jerry Zendrosky, of Girardville; his grandson, Logan Andrew Himi; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Frackville, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik as the celebrant. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneral.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -