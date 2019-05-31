Home

Robert "Tex" Uholik

Robert "Tex" Uholik, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away May 28.

He was a son of Joseph "Shorty" and Emma Uholik, associated with Shenandoah Little League for 45 years.

He graduated from J.W. Cooper High School in 1958 and served in the Navy.

Robert was dedicated to Alcoholics Anonymous for 47 years, he was known to help and support many people through their difficulties.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and sister, Bernadette ("Jack") Staconis.

He is survived by children, Steven (Kelley), Deborah (Anne), and Vincent (Christine); grandchildren, Justine, Erin, Matthew, Joseph, and Ryan; brother of Joseph (Mary), Christine (Ray) Goodrich and Paul (Katie); and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114. Funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 31, 2019
