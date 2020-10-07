Home

Robert W. Edwards Obituary

Robert W. Edwards, 94, of Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, formerly of Summit Station, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Robert was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Ruth and Harry Edwards Sr.

He was the widower of Helen (Fessler) Edwards, who died in 2002. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert A., who died in 2020.

He served in the Air Force as a mechanic.

He retired as an assembler at Birdsboro Steel, Birdsboro.

Robert is survived by two sons, Dean, husband of Lori Edwards, of Summit Station, and Mark, husband of Elizabeth "Bunny" Edwards, of Chesapeake, Va.; a sister, Sara Krause, and a brother, John Edwards, both of Summit Station; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in Summerhill Cemetery with Kenneth McDowell officiating. The family requests donations to Schuylkill Center Activities Fund, 1000 Schuylkill Manor Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
