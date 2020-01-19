|
Robert W. "Bob" Kane, 73, of Shenandoah, formerly of Gilberton, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 28, 1946, at the former Ashland State General Hospital to the late James and Helen (Heaton) Kane.
Bob was a 1964 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School. He attended Shippensburg University and college in Boston for radio broadcasting.
He was a decorated veteran, having honorably served his country in the Army while stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, during the Vietnam era. He received the Expert Rifle Medal, the First Class Gunner Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Throughout his life, Bob was employed in newspaper advertising, which spanned a 39-year career. He first worked at the former Record American in Mahanoy City, then for the former Shenandoah Evening Herald and lastly for The Republican-Herald, where he worked in both the Shenandoah and Pottsville offices until his retirement. He also had a cooking show on WPAM and WMBT; he loved trying recipes as he was very knowledgeable in the art of cooking and was always ready to try something new. Bob was an avid sports fan and hosted sports programs on WMBT.
Even though Bob was a native of Gilberton, he truly loved Shenandoah. He joined Downtown Shenandoah Inc. in 2004, and was a member of the Promotions Committee. He then became vice president of the organization. He was instrumental in starting the craft show that was held during the Coal Cracker 10K Run. Within the Promotions Committee, he planned Octoberfest. DSI's famous soup sale was another one of his ideas to help the organization; he not only made soup, but would also deliver it to shut-ins. He was a major part of Kielbasi Festival, Kielbasi Pierogie Golf Tournament and Heritage Day. He especially enjoyed volunteering for the annual Coal Cracker Christmas, where he was known for playing Bob Cratchit in the Dickens vignettes and also assisted with the horse drawn trolley. He was always eager to help with any project; nothing was ever too much for him.
In addition, Bob was president of Jerry Wolman-Northern Anthracite Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, which honored athletes at events and banquets from Northern Schuylkill County. He was also a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, American Legion Anthony P. Damato "Medal of Honor" Post 792, and Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society.
Bob was a well-known Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. In addition to the Huskers, Bob rooted for the Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies and the LA Rams. In high school, he played on the baseball team. He also played ball for Babe Ruth the Orange Buds.
He was always ready with a joke and will be missed for his humor. He made people feel comfortable, no matter what the situation. Above all, his family and friends were of most importance to him; they were the joy of his life.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Patrick Kane, and his longtime companion and dear friend, Mary Ellen Wychulis.
Surviving are his wife of three years, the former Anne Richards; one son, Wesley Jones and his wife, Lauren, of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Ronanne Mejia and her husband, Tony, of San Antonio, Texas; one grandson, Matthew Harrison, of San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Francis Kane and his wife, Judy, of Gilberton, William Kane, of Gilberton, and James Kane, of Warminster; one niece; nephews; one great-niece and great-nephew; godson, Gavin Kane. He will also be missed by his pal and pet cat, Kitty Buddy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Expressions of sympathy can be made to DSI, 116 N. Main St., Shenandoah, PA 17976, or Jerry Wolman NAC PASHOF, P.O. Box 247, Shenandoah, PA 17976. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
