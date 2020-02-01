Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. McFarland

Send Flowers
Robert W. McFarland Obituary
Robert W. McFarland, 48, of Pottsville, died Thursday, Jan. 23.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cary "China" (McFarland) Taylor, and daughter, Karye McFarland.

He is survived by his wife, Marissa Miller-McFarland; siblings, Naketa and Andre McFarland; sons and stepson.

Services will be announced at a later time. Donations can be made to Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, to defray funeral costs. Visit www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -