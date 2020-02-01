|
Robert W. McFarland, 48, of Pottsville, died Thursday, Jan. 23.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cary "China" (McFarland) Taylor, and daughter, Karye McFarland.
He is survived by his wife, Marissa Miller-McFarland; siblings, Naketa and Andre McFarland; sons and stepson.
Services will be announced at a later time. Donations can be made to Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, to defray funeral costs. Visit www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020