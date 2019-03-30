Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Robert Walter "Bob" Scott, 79, of Ashland, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home.Born April 22, 1939, in Mount Carmel, he was a son of the late Walter R. and Thelma B. Klinger Scott.He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1958. He served as a private first class in the Army from 1962-64. Bob was a truck driver for many years, driving for UPS for 25 years, and after retirement, drove a school bus for Southern Columbia schools for 14 years.He was a member of the Hope Community Church, Mount Carmel.Surviving are his wife, Elaine Snyder Scott, of Ashland; sons, Benjamin Scott, of Lykens, Timothy, husband of Gretta Scott, of Palmyra, Stephen, husband of Yelisabel Scott, of Norman, Okla., Daniel, husband of Julia Scott, of Winchester, Va., and Aaron, husband of Rebecca Scott, of Lynchburg, Va.; sisters, Lois Brenneman and Linda Dowd, both of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hope Community Church, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Dan Renno officiating. Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Hope Community Church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.

