Robert "Bobby" Williams, 65, of Ringtown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, while in the company of his parents at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, where he had been a guest.
Bobby was born Aug. 18, 1954, at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, a son of Donald and Larue (Hinderliter) Williams, of Ringtown.
He attended and was a graduate of Schuylkill IU 29, and was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown.
Bobby was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, and a collector of baseball cards. He had a great admiration for superheros.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elsie and John Hinderliter and Walter and Marion Williams. He was also preceded by a brother, Glenn Williams.
In addition to his parents, Donald and Larue, he is survived by his siblings, Debra Warner, of Ringtown, Gary Williams, of Ringtown, Daniel Williams, of Harrisburg, Nancy, wife of Jerry Stauffer, of Zion Grove, Lori, wife of Michael Bradley, of Schuylkill Haven, and Wesley Williams, of Ringtown. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private interment services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Bobby's family during this time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020