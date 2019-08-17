|
|
Robert Yeager, 67, formerly of Frackville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 13, at his residence in Branch Township.
Born Feb. 7, 1952, he was a son of the late Clarence Yeager and Anna Pavlishin.
Robert was a 1971 graduate of North Schuylkill High School. He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Second Mountain Rod & Gun Club. He was previously a member of Schuylkill County Corvette Club, and formerly a member of Frackville Elks.
A certified master mechanic, Robert was the current owner of Yeager's Restoration. An ambitious man, he was previously employed by Blaschak Coal, Geupel Construction, CLS Coal Co., Doli Construction, Mazzucca Enterprises Inc.
He was a member of Heavy Equipment Operating Engineers Local 542, Reading. Robert was also proudly an elected Branch Township supervisor for six years. His passion for cars, most notably Corvettes, Harleys and anything automotive, extended into every facet of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Fanny Pavlishin; his uncle, Michael Pavlishin.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Barbara Peel Yeager, affectionately known by him as his "Dolly," formerly of Mahanoy City; daughters, Kendall Peel (his KD), of Philadelphia, Jenna Yeager, of New York City; sister, Sandra Usalis, of Autryville, N.C.; brother, Gene Yeager and his wife, Jeannie, of Sacramento, Calif.; sister, Kathy and her husband, Tom Gwiazdowski, of Hamburg; treasured nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., 104 S. Fourth St., Minersville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Friedens Lutheran Church, Pottsville, with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019