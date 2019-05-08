Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Zimmerman Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Robert was born in Hershey, Feb. 14, 1983, a son of Cynthia Howard Zimmerman, of Ringtown, and the late Robert Zimmerman Sr.



He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School and was currently employed as an EMT for Med Stat Ambulance in Hazleton.



He was a member of, and very active in, St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Ringtown, where he served as an elder of his church and was currently vice president of the consistory.



Bob was a member of Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Company and the Freeland Fire Company and was also a video game fanatic.



Robert is survived by his mother, Cynthia, wife of the Rev. Craig Zimmerman; a son, Tristan Zimmerman; his fiancee, Theresa Karosa; his stepbrother, Geoffrey Zimmerman; maternal grandmother, Reda Howard; aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 84 E. Main St., Ringtown, with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Bob's family during this time of need. Sign the online registry at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Robert Zimmerman Jr., 36, of Ringtown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 7, at his residence.Robert was born in Hershey, Feb. 14, 1983, a son of Cynthia Howard Zimmerman, of Ringtown, and the late Robert Zimmerman Sr.He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School and was currently employed as an EMT for Med Stat Ambulance in Hazleton.He was a member of, and very active in, St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Ringtown, where he served as an elder of his church and was currently vice president of the consistory.Bob was a member of Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Company and the Freeland Fire Company and was also a video game fanatic.Robert is survived by his mother, Cynthia, wife of the Rev. Craig Zimmerman; a son, Tristan Zimmerman; his fiancee, Theresa Karosa; his stepbrother, Geoffrey Zimmerman; maternal grandmother, Reda Howard; aunts, uncles and cousins.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 84 E. Main St., Ringtown, with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Bob's family during this time of need. Sign the online registry at www.ringtownfuneral.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close