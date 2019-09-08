Home

Roberta J. Zimmerman Obituary
Roberta J. (Allen) Zimmerman, 59, of Frackville, passed away Friday at her residence with her family by her side.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George and Ruth Schaffer Allen.

She attended North Schuylkill High School.

She worked as a sales clerk for the former McCory's Department Store, Schuylkill Mall, and last worked for Jetson Direct Mail, Hamburg.

Roberta was known for her crocheting and enjoyed many arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James H. Zimmerman, in 2010; an infant brother; a sister, Mary Andruscavage, in 2001.

Roberta is survived by two sons, Bryan Allen, at home, and Allen Zimmerman, Frackville; a daughter, Lisa Schreppel and husband, Shawn, Saint Clair; a brother, Keith Allen, Port Carbon; two nieces; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Roberta's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
