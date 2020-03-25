|
Roberta Ann Mellen, 67, of Church Street, Tremont, died Monday night, March 23, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 6, 1953, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Irene Davis.
She is survived by her partner, Mary Lou Eckels, and two sons, Charlie Mellen, of Pottsville, and Robert Mellen, of Tremont, also five grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Donaldson Community Cemetery. Minnig-Berger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2020