Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnig-Berger Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Tremont, PA 17981
(570) 695-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Mellen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Mellen


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Mellen Obituary
Roberta Ann Mellen, 67, of Church Street, Tremont, died Monday night, March 23, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 6, 1953, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Irene Davis.

She is survived by her partner, Mary Lou Eckels, and two sons, Charlie Mellen, of Pottsville, and Robert Mellen, of Tremont, also five grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Donaldson Community Cemetery. Minnig-Berger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -