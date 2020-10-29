Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin M. Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin M. Ward Obituary

Robin M. Ward, 62, of Ringtown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Aug. 9, 1958, in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Ward and surviving mother, Jean Ward.

Besides her mother, Robin is survived by one daughter, Megan Lex with her husband, Shawn, Ringtown; three brothers, Michael Ward with his wife, Denise, Weatherly, David Ward with his wife, Margaret, Barnesville, and William Ward, McAdoo; one sister, Leanne Nicholls with her husband, Mike, West Penn. She was Nanny to her two grandsons, Trevor Lex and Shawn Lex. Also surviving are her companion and partner, Edward Michalik, Ringtown, and several nieces.

Robin was a 1976 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School. She enjoyed being outdoors, doing yard work, going for walks, gardening, and she loved her dog, Nora. Her grandsons, Trevor and Shawn, were her pride and joy. She always looked forward to attending any sporting event they were involved in. Her family will always remember her kind heart and how she loved taking care of others.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, are entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -