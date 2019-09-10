|
|
Robinette F. (Sheipe) Palsgrove, 93, of Denver, and recent resident of Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community in Narvon, passed away late Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2019.
Robinette was a daughter of the late William McKinley and Martha E. (Snyder) Sheipe. Married for 71 years, she was the loving wife of Richard J. Palsgrove, who passed in August 2018.
She was predeceased by her brother, Sterling Sheipe.
She is survived by four children, Richard S. Palsgrove, of Denver, Linda F. Thum, of New Holland, Barbara A. Hoffert (Keith), of Fivepointville, and Bruce L. Palsgrove (Kathy), of Stevens; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, PA 17567, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Peace UCC Memorial Fund, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, PA 17517. Messages and condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2019