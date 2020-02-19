|
|
Rodger M. Fegley, 78, of Lavelle, passed away Feb. 15 shortly after admission to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Feb. 23, 1941, in Shamokin, he was a son of the late Myron and Marie Weikel Fegley.
He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1959, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War with the 83rd Artillery Unit, USARSEVEN. He was employed as an equipment operator for Pennsylvania Power and Light until his retirement in 2000. Rodger was a member of Ashland Lodge 294 F&AM and Lavelle Fish and Game Club.
Preceding him in death was a daughter, Jessica Fegley, passing July 25, 2004.
Survivors are wife, Carol Place Fegley, married 53 years; daughter, Deborah, wife of Frank Russell, of Hamburg; daughter, Michelle, wife of David Ealy, of Lancaster; daughter, Susan James Stanton, wife of Brian Stanton, of Schuylkill Haven; son, Michael Fegley and his wife, Amy, of Springfield; son, Jeremy Fegley, of Lavelle; sister, Barbara, wife of Chester Peachey, of Hegins; sister, Berniece Fegley, of Hegins; brother, Donald Fegley and his wife, Ruby, of Lavelle; grandchildren, Christine Russell, Michael Russell, Cameron James, Connor James, Vivian Ealy, David Ealy, Georgia Ealy, Julia Fegley and Gavin Fegley; great-grandchildren, Noah Russell and Molly Berger; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be Elder Jay Spicer. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. Interment with Army military honors will follow in Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hillside SPCA, Hillside Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020