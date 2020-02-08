Home

Rodman D. Knott, 89, of Schuylkill Haven, formerly of Lewistown Valley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville.

Rodman was born March 5, 1930, in Orwigsburg, a son of the late Marguerite (Potter) and William H. Knott.

He was the widower of Ruby Arlean (Houser) Knott, who passed away in 2017.

He was a 1949 graduate of Orwigsburg High School and was a member of Zion Church Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua.

He served in the Army in the Korean War and was employed by Polymer, Reading.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge 138 and Little Schuylkill Lions Club.

Rod was predeceased by his brothers, James Kramer and William Knott.

Rodman is survived by his daughter, Donna Mihalov, wife of Thomas, of Schuylkill Haven, and his son, Dean Knott, husband of Debra, of Lake Wynonah.

He is also survived by granddaughter, Angela Gruver and grandson, Andrew Knott, husband of Angela.

A religious service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with Pastor James Williams officiating, followed by military honors. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Church Lewistown Valley, 489 Valley Road, Tamaqua PA 18252.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
