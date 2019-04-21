Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor Rodney D. Finster. View Sign





Pastor Rodney D. Finster, 62, of Echo Lane, Tremont, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.Born Aug. 31, 1956, in Peru, Ind., he was a son of the late Chester S. and Anita Cunningham Finster.He was the pastor of Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, Tremont. He also was an avid golfer.Preceding him in death was a brother, Dean Finster.Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Patty J. Bryant Finster, a daughter, Allyson Finster, a grandson, Hayden Finster, all of Tremont; a sister, Carlene Harmon, of Peru, Ind.Local memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont, Pa., with Pastor Scott Distler officiating. There will be a visitation from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Indiana. A memorial service for Pastor Rod will also be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Peru, Ind., in the Peru Grace Brethren Church, 430 S. Broadway. There will be a visitation preceding the service from 10 until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont, PA, 17981, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

