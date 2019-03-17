Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney N. Schnoke. View Sign





Born on March 5, 1972, in Pottsville, he was a son of Ernest Jr. and Linda Knapp Schnoke, of Pine Grove.



He attended Pine Grove Area High School.



Rodney worked at Penn Dye and most recently Environmental Stoneworks.



He was a member of the Pine Grove Pigeon Club, Roedersville Gun Club, and loved hunting and fishing.



Surviving, in addition to his parents and grandfather, Ernest Schnoke Sr., of Pine Grove, are his fiancee and longtime companion of 20 years, Wendy Wolfe Griffith, son, Joshua Schnoke, stepdaughter, Jayde Nagle, all of Pine Grove; two grandchildren, Iris Rayn and Skye Walker Littlejohn; sister, Lisa Krause, of Pine Grove; nephew, Ryan Schnoke and his wife, Chelsea.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Manbeck's EC Church, 110 Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Rodney N. Schnoke, 47, of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, after a long battle with debilitating pain and is now in eternal peace.Born on March 5, 1972, in Pottsville, he was a son of Ernest Jr. and Linda Knapp Schnoke, of Pine Grove.He attended Pine Grove Area High School.Rodney worked at Penn Dye and most recently Environmental Stoneworks.He was a member of the Pine Grove Pigeon Club, Roedersville Gun Club, and loved hunting and fishing.Surviving, in addition to his parents and grandfather, Ernest Schnoke Sr., of Pine Grove, are his fiancee and longtime companion of 20 years, Wendy Wolfe Griffith, son, Joshua Schnoke, stepdaughter, Jayde Nagle, all of Pine Grove; two grandchildren, Iris Rayn and Skye Walker Littlejohn; sister, Lisa Krause, of Pine Grove; nephew, Ryan Schnoke and his wife, Chelsea.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Manbeck's EC Church, 110 Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close