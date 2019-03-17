Rodney N. Schnoke, 47, of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, after a long battle with debilitating pain and is now in eternal peace.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney N. Schnoke.
Born on March 5, 1972, in Pottsville, he was a son of Ernest Jr. and Linda Knapp Schnoke, of Pine Grove.
He attended Pine Grove Area High School.
Rodney worked at Penn Dye and most recently Environmental Stoneworks.
He was a member of the Pine Grove Pigeon Club, Roedersville Gun Club, and loved hunting and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his parents and grandfather, Ernest Schnoke Sr., of Pine Grove, are his fiancee and longtime companion of 20 years, Wendy Wolfe Griffith, son, Joshua Schnoke, stepdaughter, Jayde Nagle, all of Pine Grove; two grandchildren, Iris Rayn and Skye Walker Littlejohn; sister, Lisa Krause, of Pine Grove; nephew, Ryan Schnoke and his wife, Chelsea.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Manbeck's EC Church, 110 Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2019