Rodney S. Bilansky Obituary
Rodney S. Bilansky, 47, of Pottsville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born Dec. 20, 1972, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony and Barbara (Macola) Bilansky.

He graduated from Saint Clair High School and served in the Army.

He was employed at Boscov's Restaurant, Pottsville.

Surviving are sister, Barbara Brady and her husband, Timothy, of Cressona; three brothers, Anthony Bilansky and his wife, Lisa, of Emmaus, Richard Bilansky and his wife, Donna, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Allan Bilansky, of Chicago, Ill.; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020
