Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Roger A. Ulsh

Roger A. Ulsh Obituary

Roger A. Ulsh, 64, of Molino, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, at his residence.

Born Aug. 24, 1955, in Pottsville, a son of the late Mamie (Hinkle) and Melvin Ulsh.

He was the husband of Eleanor Jane "Janie" (McGoey) Ulsh, to whom he was married to for 45 years.

He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1973, and employed by the Local 524 as a Union Pipe Fitter.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Melvin, Michael and Robert; sisters, Carol Krammes, Nancy Shirey, Mary Jane Wehr and Betty Zechman; sister-in-law, Cathy McGoey Ebling.

He is survived by, in addition to his wife, a brother, David Ulsh, husband of Nancy; sister-in-law, Maryanne Rohrer, wife of Tim; brothers-in-law, Hank McGoey, husband of Susan, Tom McGoey, Gary Wehr, Ronald Ebling, husband of Jill, and Luke Zechman; best friends, Tom Matukewicz and Russ and Sherri Fidler; cherished pet parrot, Curly; nieces and nephews.

Roger's family wish to thank his caregivers Megan and Michele Bensinger, Kathy DeWald and St. Luke's Hospice.

A funeral will be held privately. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Cressona. The family requests donations to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Place, Bethlehem, PA 18015, or Schuylkill Haven American Legion Post 38, 229 Parkway, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
