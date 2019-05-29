Roger Boyer, 80, of 217 Doutyville Road, Shamokin, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.



Born June 19, 1938, in Pitman, he was a son the late Margaret Morgan and Darwin Boyer.



He graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1956 and was employed as a truck driver for the Split Vein Coal Co.



Roger was a member of East Cameron Township Hose Company and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting, and loved working in his wood shop.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Kahler; four sisters, Marian Adams, Lois Rutz, Jean Klouser and Anne Koppenhaver.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dianna Kramer Boyer, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 4, 2019; three children, Rodney Boyer and his wife, Jean, Linda Kahler and her husband, Robert, and Robert Boyer and his wife, Rene; five grandchildren, Jessica Kahler, Ryan Boyer, Mitchell Boyer, Randon Boyer and Matthew Boyer.



Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Jacob's Cemetery, Pitman.



