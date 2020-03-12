|
Ron L. Geist, 76, of Hummelstown, passed away March 6.
He was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Hegins.
He graduated from Tri-Valley High School and attended Penn State University. He retired in 2017 as vice president of Associated Pennsylvania Constructors, Harrisburg, where he managed highway and bridge contractor relations with PennDOT and PA Turnpike. He also organized highway construction workforce development programs for high school students. He also worked for Continental Telephone, with his last position being VP of administration. Ron began his management career at Hershey Medical Center helping establish Penn State's College of Medicine. He served in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
Ron was involved in Harrisburg and Hershey community service and professional organizations, which included president of Hershey Jaycees; Hershey Rotary Club, which recognized his leadership of a medical mission trip to Nigeria. As a vice president of PA Special Olympics, he helped organize events for thousands of physically and mentally challenged individuals. Additionally, he was president of Harrisburg Trade Association Executives; Hershey American Legion and Hershey VFW member; American Society of Highway Engineers; active in fundraising for Boy Scouts of America; Big 33 Football Scholarship Foundation board; and delivered Meals on Wheels in the Hershey area.
His lifelong hobby was being a "car guy" and volunteering at Antique Automobile Club of America Museum. Other interests included European travels with wife, Ann, and trips to Alaska to fish with son, Marcus. He was a big fan of Duke basketball and Penn State football. He served as an Elder in Derry Presbyterian Church.
He was predeceased by brothers, Walter, Clyde and Marvin, and sister, Eleanor (Geist) Reinoehl.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Ann Herb Geist; son, Marcus, daughter-in-law, Lisa, and granddaughter, Nina; brother, Arnold; a sister, Lorraine Schwalm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ron's Life to be held at 2 p.m. April 18 at Derry Presbyterian Church, 248 E. Derry Road, Hershey. In lieu of flowers, Ron's last wish was for all his friends and family to sign up as organ donors and, if they were inclined, to make donations to Gift of Life Transplant Foundation, Philadelphia, or Homeland at Home Hospice, Harrisburg.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2020