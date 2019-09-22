|
Ronald Arthur Smith, 75, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, June 3, 1944, he was a son of the late Ronald W. and Bonita E. (Horn) Smith.
Ron was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1961, and he served in the Air Force from 1961 till 1965.
Ron first worked making airplane parts for Lockheed in Maryland and then was the manager and maintenance man at Space Port in the Fairlane Village mall in Pottsville and he last worked as a maintenance coach for Lowe's distribution center in Gordon until retiring.
Ron was a social member at American Hose Company in Pottsville and he loved going fishing, hunting and golfing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth A. "Bets" (Jamosky) Smith, who died Nov. 26, 2013; and his brother-in-law, James Cook.
Ron is survived by his sister, Carol A. Cook, Pottsville; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Interment will be held privately. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
