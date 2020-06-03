Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Ronald Billie


1944 - 2020
Ronald Billie Obituary
Ronald Billie, 76, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, May 29, at his residence in Florida.

Born March 8, 1944, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Julia Galida and Michael Billie.

He was the husband of Connie (Bowe) Billie.

He served in the Navy as an E-4 in the Vietnam War. He last worked as a repairman at PP&L.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Casey Lynn, and two sons, Shannon Dewald and Ronnie Billie.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020
