Ronald Billie, 76, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, May 29, at his residence in Florida.
Born March 8, 1944, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Julia Galida and Michael Billie.
He was the husband of Connie (Bowe) Billie.
He served in the Navy as an E-4 in the Vietnam War. He last worked as a repairman at PP&L.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Casey Lynn, and two sons, Shannon Dewald and Ronnie Billie.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020