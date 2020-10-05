Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Davenport

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Davenport Obituary

Ronald C. Davenport, 75, of Saint Clair, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem.

Born March 27, 1945, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late George and Margaret (Gregory) Davenport.

He was a graduate from Penn State University.

Ron retired as a teacher from Child Development Inc., Duncott.

He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Saint Clair, and St. David Society.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Davenport; three brothers, Harold and Gregory Davenport and Thomas Gregory.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Craig Davenport, of Saint Clair, Scott Davenport and his wife, Alicia, of Dickson City, Tracie Clews and her husband, Scott, of Saint Clair; great-nieces, Tristen and Emilee Clews.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1 N. Front St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Joseph McDemus will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 172, Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -