Ronald C. Donton, 77, of Deturksville Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born Jan. 26, 1943, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Hiram and Naomi Hoy Donton.
He attended Pine Grove High School and was a member of Outwood Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Ronald was a coal miner and retired as a truck driver from AWI, where he was a member of Teamsters. Upon retiring, he became one of the owners of Donton Trucking.
Preceding him in death were a daughter, Karen Myers; two sisters, Leona Bohr and Joan Rittel; a brother, Ricky Donton.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Yordy Donton; two daughters, Kathy Warner, of Pine Grove, and Pamela Gehres, of Schuylkill Haven; a son, Robert Donton, of Pine Grove; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a stepmother, Roland Donton, of Pine Grove; stepbrother, Shane Donton, of New Jersey; a sister, Joyce Kleinfelter, of Mississippi.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
