Ronald C. Donton Obituary
Ronald C. Donton, 77, of Deturksville Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born Jan. 26, 1943, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Hiram and Naomi Hoy Donton.

He attended Pine Grove High School and was a member of Outwood Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Ronald was a coal miner and retired as a truck driver from AWI, where he was a member of Teamsters. Upon retiring, he became one of the owners of Donton Trucking.

Preceding him in death were a daughter, Karen Myers; two sisters, Leona Bohr and Joan Rittel; a brother, Ricky Donton.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Yordy Donton; two daughters, Kathy Warner, of Pine Grove, and Pamela Gehres, of Schuylkill Haven; a son, Robert Donton, of Pine Grove; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a stepmother, Roland Donton, of Pine Grove; stepbrother, Shane Donton, of New Jersey; a sister, Joyce Kleinfelter, of Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
