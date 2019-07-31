Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Luckenbill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Luckenbill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Luckenbill Obituary
Ronald C. Luckenbill, 75, of Seltzer Road, Pottsville, passed away Saturday, July 27, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, Jan. 26, 1944, he was a son of the late James and Anna Becker Luckenbill.

He attended Pottsville schools and was a veteran of the Vietnam era, serving with the 124th Transportation Company of the Army. Ronald was employed for the Pottsville Housing Authority, retiring in 2006.

Preceding him in death were brothers, James, William, Ralph, Glenn, Robert and Harry; sisters, Margaret Bernaz, and Anna Luckenbill.

Survivors are wife, Julie Chescavage Luckenbill, married 44 years; children, Tammy, Ronald Jr., Michelle Luckenbill, Robert, William, James and Donald Hoffman; sister, Barbara, wife of Wayne Orick, Pottsville; brother, Milton Luckenbill and his wife, Cindy, Pottsville; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral services with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Barry Township. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie Yeager. Please visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now