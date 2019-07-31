|
|
Ronald C. Luckenbill, 75, of Seltzer Road, Pottsville, passed away Saturday, July 27, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, Jan. 26, 1944, he was a son of the late James and Anna Becker Luckenbill.
He attended Pottsville schools and was a veteran of the Vietnam era, serving with the 124th Transportation Company of the Army. Ronald was employed for the Pottsville Housing Authority, retiring in 2006.
Preceding him in death were brothers, James, William, Ralph, Glenn, Robert and Harry; sisters, Margaret Bernaz, and Anna Luckenbill.
Survivors are wife, Julie Chescavage Luckenbill, married 44 years; children, Tammy, Ronald Jr., Michelle Luckenbill, Robert, William, James and Donald Hoffman; sister, Barbara, wife of Wayne Orick, Pottsville; brother, Milton Luckenbill and his wife, Cindy, Pottsville; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside funeral services with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Barry Township. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie Yeager. Please visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2019