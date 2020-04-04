|
|
Ronald Charles Kriston passed away March 5, 2020, at the age of 85.
Ron was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Pottsville, to the late Alexander and Marion (Wineland) Kriston.
Ron graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School, Pottsville, and then went on to join the Army, as he wanted to serve his country and travel. While in the military, he traveled to Germany, France, Austria, Belgium and Denmark. After leaving the military, Ron joined Central Intelligence Agency, which became a 27-year career. During this time, Ron lived in England, Liberia and Virginia; he traveled to France, Italy and Switzerland. After retiring from the CIA, he worked for Quality System Incorporated for 12 years, until he fully retired.
After retiring, Ron continued to travel with his wife, as he had an enormous sense of adventure and loved to discover new things. He was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his strong sense of humor and his quick wit.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Eleanor T. Caruso; three children, Ronald Kriston Jr. and his wife, Christine, Edward Kriston and his wife, Sarina, Kathleen Shepard and her husband, Robb; six grandchildren, Zachary, Xander, Gabrielle, Madeline, Ashley and Sarah; great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Marie Grapsy; nieces and nephews.
Burial took place in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 4, 2020