Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harbonic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. Harbonic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. Harbonic Obituary
Ronald D. Harbonic, 65, of Bernville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in rural Kaltag, Alaska, while on a hunting trip.

Born in Reading, Ron was a son of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Stoudt) Harbonic.

He was the loving husband of Dr. Barbara Mann-Harbonic. He was a 1971 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and a 1975 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in accounting. Ron served as vice president of operations for Distinct Golf, operating out of the Hidden Valley Golf Course location in Pine Grove for the past 44 years. He was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Golf Owners Association. He served on countless charity tournament boards over the years, including The Bill Jones Memorial, The Pennsylvania State Troopers Camp Cadet board and The Larry Postupak Memorial for Pennsylvania State Troopers. Ron was an avid sports fan and loved the great outdoors. He loved sharing his passions for sports, hunting and fishing with his family. He was a member of the Hornet Nest Hunting Camp in Lycoming County. He volunteered on many youth sports teams for his children and served on the Upper Bern Recreation Board. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Ocean City, N.J., and the family camp in Sebec, Maine. He will be remembered by all of us for his kindness and generosity towards others.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, Ron leaves behind the pride and joy of his life, son, Joshua D., and daughter, Julie L., both of Bernville; a brother, Barry J., husband of Susan (Witman) Harbonic, Bernville; nieces, Stephanie Miller and Jennifer Unterkofler.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport. Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, Shartlesville. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden's Church Bell Tower Fund, P.O. Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19554. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now