Ronald D. Sterling Obituary

Ronald D. Sterling died Aug. 12 in Fort Collins, Colo.

Born in Buck Run, April 6, 1936, was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary; three brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by siblings, Ray Sterling, Illinois, Marie Kisling, Pennsylvania and Marilyn Widor, Rochester, N.Y.; Mary's four children and many nieces and nephews.

Ron retired from Eastman Kodak. He was a past master of Robertson Masonic Lodge, a Shriner and member of Inspiration Lodge 109.

For more information, visit BohlenderFuneralChapel.com. If desired, consider a donation to a local food cupboard in Ron's memory.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
