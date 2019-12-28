Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Ronald D. Tobias


1937 - 2019
Ronald D. Tobias
Ronald D. Tobias, 82, of South Tulpehocken Street, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Aug. 27, 1937, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Evna Mae Tobias.

Ronald was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Peter's UCC, Pine Grove.

He was an Army veteran.

Ronald was a molder for Quaker Alloy, Myerstown.

He was a member of Pine Grove ; Pine Grove Fish & Game; HH&L Fire Company No. 1; Rescue Fire Company, Mount Aetna; Union Fire Company, Bethel.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Jean Weida Tobias, and a brother, Barry Tobias, of Pine Grove.

All services will be held at a later date with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
