Ronald E. Rose Jr., 50, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday at his residence.
Born June 10, 1969, in Pottsville, Ron was a son of Ronald E. and Eveline (Shay) Rose Sr.
Ron was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1987. He was a member of Pottsville Area High School Sports Hall of Fame in track and football, where he held several school records.
He proudly served his country in the Navy.
Ron previously was employed as a nurse's aide and an extrusion machine operator for Alcoa, and in the construction field.
He was of the Catholic faith. Ron was a life member of Pottsville AMVETS Post 180 and a former member of Masonic Lodge 216. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame fan. Ron loved his dog, Minnie.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, John D. and Florence M. Rose and Thomas J. Shay.
In addition to his parents, Ronald is survived by his wife, Gina A. (Boris) Rose, to whom he was married 21 years; three brothers, James J. Rose, fiance of Rhonda Lomas, of Pottsville, Brian D. Rose, husband of Melissa, of Pottsville, and Kyle T. Rose, fiance of Kimberly Meyers, of Pottsville; grandmother, Gertrude A. Shay; mother-in-law, Rita L. Boris; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 16, 2020