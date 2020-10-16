Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Ronald Edgar Klinger


1953 - 2020
Ronald Edgar Klinger Obituary

Ronald Edgar Klinger, 67, of Pine Grove, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Born May 17, 1953, in Pottsville, he was a son of Corrine Aungst Klinger, of Pine Grove, and the late John R. Klinger Sr.

Ronald was self-employed as a plumbing and heating technician.

He was a member of Outwood Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, and a 1971 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School.

Ron was a member of Pine Grove Masonic Lodge 409 F&AM and was a lifetime member of Oak Grove Sportsman Club, NRA, Pine Grove Fish & Game and Hickory Mountain Hunting Club. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, being active in his community, hunting and fishing.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 29 years, Mary "Peg" Emerich Klinger; a son, Jesse Rhen and his partner, Joy Gilbreath, of Annville; two grandchildren, Jaxon Rhen and Irelynn Rhen; three brothers, Rodney and wife, Darlene Klinger, of Rock Hill S.C., John and wife, Krista Klinger, of Pine Grove, and Jeffrey and wife, Lisa Klinger, of West Chester.

There will be a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, and masks will be required to enter the funeral home for the viewing. Services will be at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pine Grove Area Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
