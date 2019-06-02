Home

Ronald Elwood Davis


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Elwood Davis Obituary
Ronald Elwood Davis, 89, originally from Pottsville, passed away in Newton on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road in Newton with his daughter, Elaine, at his bedside.

He was born in Hamburg, May 2, 1930, a son of the late Elwood and Dorothy Gable Davis.

Ronald was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School in 1948 where he played varsity football. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, returning to work as a finance manager for Household Finance Corp. until he retired.

Ronald was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Penn State, Philadelphia Phillies and the 76ers. He was a former member of St. Ignatius Church in Kingston for 50 years where he previously resided.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Shamonsky Davis; brother, William Davis; and sister, BettyLou Griffith.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Elaine Davis Hoyle and husband, Glenn Hoyle; granddaughter, Amber Marie Hoyle, of Newton, N.C., where he spent his final days. In addition, two living sisters, Nancy Heffner, of Schuylkill Haven, and Arlene Roberts, of Fairless Hills, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Ronald's life was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Claremont. The Rev. Jason Sigmon officiated. The family received friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Inurnment was to be held on a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 10 Carolina Caring of Robinson Road, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658, or , 1901 Brunswick Ave., #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Condolences may be sent to the Davis family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Davis family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019
