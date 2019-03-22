Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald F. Pakkala. View Sign





Ronald F. Pakkala, 65, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday at his residence.Born in Ithaca, N.Y., Dec. 18, 1953, he was a son of the late William and Edith Pakkala.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Pakkala, and sister, June Lash.Ron is survived by his wife of 22 years, Donna Gerry Pakkala; son, Joshua Sell and wife, Marie, Pottsville; daughter, Lorie, wife of Matthew Klink, Auburn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Michael, Cindy, Corey, Elizabeth, Cody, Brooke and Olivia; great-grandson, Jackson; brothers, William Pakkala, Newfield, N.Y., and Sherman Brown and wife, Nancy, Conklin, N.Y.Prayer services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 22, 2019

