Ronald Grant Zimmerman Sr., 73, of 790 Hoffman Drive, Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Hospital.He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Frackville, a son of the late Darwin and Bertha Wagner Zimmerman.Ronald served six years during the Vietnam War in the Navy Submarine Service and three years in the Pennsylvania National Guard.He worked as an electrical engineer at Three Mile Island until his retirement, then continued work as an independent contractor. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Middletown, Sam Houston Veterans Organization and the U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc., Keystone Chapter. He enjoyed traveling the country during his work and was especially fond of the years he spent in Key Largo, Florida. His favorite pastimes were genealogy research, reading and spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Zimmerman, and his sister, June Zimmerman.Ronald is survived by his wife, Judith Butswinkas Zimmerman, of Hummelstown; his three sons, Ronald G. Zimmerman Jr. and his wife, Allison Tollen, of York, Eric J. Zimmerman and his wife, Jennifer, of Wiconisco, and Michael J. Zimmerman, of Hummelstown; one daughter, Melissa R. Young and her husband, Justin, of Lancaster; one brother, David Zimmerman, and one sister, Judith Touchinsky, both of Frackville; and seven granddaughters.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 North Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Dr. J. Richard Eckert will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 121 Spring St., Middletown, PA 17057.

