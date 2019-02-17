Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald H. Goodman. View Sign





Born in Port Carbon, he was a son of the late Harry and Ann Yusick Goodman.



He was a graduate of the former Port Carbon Soldier's Memorial High School.



He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. He was a member of the church council, was an adult Sunday school teacher and a lay pastor. He worked at the former A&P Grocery store, Guer's Dairy, Guer's Trucking and retired from the Pottsville Area School District. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Gloria K. Tropp; three sons, Ronald D. Goodman and his wife, Michelle, Robert Goodman and his wife, Tina, and Richard Goodman and his wife, Patricia, all of Brier City; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, Rebecca, Allisyn, Alyssa, Kaitlyn and Nicholas.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fourth and Lewis streets, Minersville. The Rev. Reginald Leibensberger will officiate. Relatives and friends can call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. Private interment at the convenience of the family will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of Ronald be in the form of contributions to Zion Lutheran Church.



