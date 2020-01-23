|
Ronald J. Goetz, Pottsville, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born May 4, 1928, he was a son of the late William and Grace Goetz, Pottsville.
He was the widower of Florence I. Fisher Goetz.
Ron was a graduate of Pottsville School District and served in the Army and Marine Corps. Before retirement, he worked for Pottsville Parking Authority, Mirawall and Charles Chips.
Ronald is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Gregory) Mensch, of Auburn, Debra (Michael) Hydock, of Minersville; stepdaughters, Sloane (WL) Shepard, of Georgia, Bonnie (Melvin) Zoll, of Myerstown, Rhonda (Thomas) Schneck, of Pine Grove, and Cheryl Reed, of Shenandoah; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services of Remembrance will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolence with Ronald's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
