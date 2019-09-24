|
|
Ronald J. Lyons, 84, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, at his home.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 3, 1934, a son of the late John and Martha Ossman Lyons.
Ron was a Army National Guard veteran.
He was retired from Hershey Foods, Hershey.
Ron was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont, and Pine Grove VFW.
He enjoyed gardening, baking and was a handyman who could fix anything. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lyons; three sisters, Theresa Binkley, Rita Wolfe and Anna Marie Lyons.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Shaud Lyons; two children, Danielle Sholl and her husband, Rodney, and Sean Lyons and his wife, Jessica, both of Pine Grove; brother-in-law, Charles Shaud, Saint Clair; seven grandchildren, Carissa, Candace, Courtney and Ethan Shobe and Brodie, Brayden and Beau Lyons; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Freya; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the parish. Memorial donations can be made to Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2019