Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Ronald J. Matthews Obituary
Ronald J. Matthews, 84, of 342 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, died Friday. Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Gilberton, Sept. 7, 1935, he was a son of the late John and Ruth (Evans) Matthews.

Ron severed in the Army during the Korean War.

He was a retired heavy machine operator at Jack Rich Inc., Locust Gap.

He was a member of Gilberton United Methodist Church, Gilberton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack, and three sisters, Jane Slvers, Ruth Bodenhammer and Melva Lane.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Eileen (Lubold) Matthews; two sons, Mark Matthews, of Frackville, and John Matthews and his wife, Tracy, of Minersville; grandson, Sean Flail; a great-grandson, Cayden Flail.

Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, from Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville. The Rev. David Davis will officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilberton United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Main Street Gilberton PA. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
