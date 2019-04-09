Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. Schadel. View Sign





Ron was born Tuesday, March 18, 1941, in Fearnot, a son of the late Lee and Mae Snyder Schadel.



He was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1960.



Ron completed training at Cumberland Valley Technical School, working with HVAC, and retired as a plumber/pipefitter with McClure Co., Local 520.



He was a member of Spruce Spring Hunting Camp, Erdman Sportsman Association, Gratz Diamond Jubilee and Gratz VFW 2385.



Ron loved spending time outdoors with friends. He enjoyed hunting trips to Colorado; fishing and hunting bear in Alaska; vacations out west; weekend camping; gardening; and taking Cindy and Milo (The Yorkie) for car rides.



In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Herb.



Ron is also survived by daughter, Holly and husband, Carl Martin, of Millersburg; son, Kevin L. Schadel, of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandson, Colby J. Schadel; great-grandchild, Lucas J. Schadel; three brothers, Glenn, husband of Bonnie, Halifax, Bruce, husband of Tanya Schadel, Sacramento, and Rick, husband of Susan Schadel, Erdman; companion, Cindy Phillips, Elizabethville; brother-in-law, Edwin Herb, Halifax.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Klinger's Church, Erdman, with the Rev. Jonathan Jenkins officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be made in the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at



200 West Main Street

Valley View , PA 17983

