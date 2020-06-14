|
|
Ronald M. Duffy, 86, of Minersville, died Friday at his home.
Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Charles P. and Doris Moore Duffy.
Ron was a graduate of Minersville Area High School and Pennsylvania State University. He was retired from PennDOT, where he was a geotechnical engineer. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a lifelong resident of Minersville and proud of the contributions he made to the town. He was a member of Minersville Borough Council and was a past vice president of council. He was a past president of the Minersville Water Authority, Minersville Lions Club and the PennDOT 25 Year Club. He was a life member of Goodwill Fire Company, Minersville. He also was a member of Cressona Legion, Hamburg, Second Mountain, Mechanicsville and Strausstown Gun Clubs.
Ron strongly believed in community. He generously supported his circle of family, friends and Minersville with his time and talents.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary G. Collihan Duffy; a son, Pat; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Griffith and Adam Duffy; three brothers, Robert, Donald and Edmund Duffy; two sisters, Nancy Dabrowny and Sally Schreffler.
He is survived by three children, Terry Mazich and her husband, Rick, Fleetwood, Judy Griffith and her husband, Don, Minersville, and Tom Duffy and his companion, Lisa Mullin, New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Mark Mazich, Molly Mazich, Maria Hartz, Tyler Duffy, Lindsay Duffy, Matthew Griffith, Heidi Griffith, Andrew Duffy and Emily Wolfgang; great-grandchildren, Ava Duffy, Adelyn Duffy and McKenzie Mazich; a sister, Pat Moerder; a brother, David Duffy and his wife, Dolly; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. The Rev. Jason Stokes will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Please observe CDC and state DOH COVID-19 guidelines. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Ron to Minersville Public Library, 220 S. Fourth St., Minersville. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Ron's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2020