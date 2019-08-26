|
|
Ronald N. Miller, 80, of Ono, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Helfenstein, Oct. 9, 1938, he was a son of the late Nelson P. and Irene L. (Dean) Miller.
Ron enlisted in the Marines at age 17, where he earned his GED. He proudly served his country from 1956-59, where he was assigned to radio communication/cryptology.
He was a retired electrician from Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville. Following retirement, he was an electrician for M&M Electric.
Ron attended Fredericksburg Baptist Church. He was a member of SB76 Group, Harrisburg. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors, and loved fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Seyfert.
Surviving are his wife, Jo M. Zimmerman Miller; three children, Dean Miller (Deb), Tower City, Michelle Blauch (Joe), Jonestown, and Rhonda Trokie (Jim), Lebanon; 11 grandchildren, including Jeanna and Brandt Seyfert, whom Ron and Jo are raising; five great-grandchildren; one brother, David Miller, Helfenstein; one sister, Bernice Griffiths, Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main St., Ono. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 148 N. Center St., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2019