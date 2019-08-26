Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ono United Methodist Church
9 Main Street
Ono, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ono United Methodist Church
9 Main Street
Ono, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald N. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald N. Miller Obituary
Ronald N. Miller, 80, of Ono, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Helfenstein, Oct. 9, 1938, he was a son of the late Nelson P. and Irene L. (Dean) Miller.

Ron enlisted in the Marines at age 17, where he earned his GED. He proudly served his country from 1956-59, where he was assigned to radio communication/cryptology.

He was a retired electrician from Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville. Following retirement, he was an electrician for M&M Electric.

Ron attended Fredericksburg Baptist Church. He was a member of SB76 Group, Harrisburg. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors, and loved fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Seyfert.

Surviving are his wife, Jo M. Zimmerman Miller; three children, Dean Miller (Deb), Tower City, Michelle Blauch (Joe), Jonestown, and Rhonda Trokie (Jim), Lebanon; 11 grandchildren, including Jeanna and Brandt Seyfert, whom Ron and Jo are raising; five great-grandchildren; one brother, David Miller, Helfenstein; one sister, Bernice Griffiths, Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main St., Ono. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 148 N. Center St., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now