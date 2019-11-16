Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Heiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Heiber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. Heiber Obituary
Ronald R. Heiber, 70, of Myerstown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born Dec. 16, 1948, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Dietz) Heiber.

Ronald graduated from Ashland Area High School. He worked as an electrician for PPL for 27 years.

Surviving are his wife, Charlotte (Klinger) Heiber, of Myerstown; son, Ronald Heiber Jr., of Myerstown; daughter, Melissa Radell, of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, Raymond, husband of Charlotte Heiber, of Macungie.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , www.donate3.cancer.org, or to . Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -