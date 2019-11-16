|
Ronald R. Heiber, 70, of Myerstown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born Dec. 16, 1948, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Dietz) Heiber.
Ronald graduated from Ashland Area High School. He worked as an electrician for PPL for 27 years.
Surviving are his wife, Charlotte (Klinger) Heiber, of Myerstown; son, Ronald Heiber Jr., of Myerstown; daughter, Melissa Radell, of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, Raymond, husband of Charlotte Heiber, of Macungie.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , www.donate3.cancer.org, or to . Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019