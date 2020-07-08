|
Ronald R. Reedy, 78, of Williamstown, passed away Tuesday, July 7, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, after a one-month valiant battle with COVID-19.
Born Dec. 30, 1941, in Orwin, he was a son of the late Jacob and Gloria Nelson Reedy.
Ron was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era. He was a retired tool and die maker with the former AMP Inc., Williamstown.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with his boys in the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Todd Reedy; two brothers, Jacob and Philip Reedy.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Barbara A. Miller Reedy; two sons, Jeffrey Reedy and his wife, Sara, of Joliett, and Adam Reedy and his wife, Barbara, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Louise Welker and Wanda Reedy, both of Williamstown; four grandchildren.
Following Ron's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Williamstown EMS, P.O. Box 74, Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., has been entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020